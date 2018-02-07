Daily News - February 7, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Isaiah Thomas said Cavaliers go 'separate ways' in loss to Magic: Game 52 rewind

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

Larry Drew said Tyronn Lue thought he’d return to the bench during the game when he left in the second quarter.

“I just know that he said he wasn’t feeling well and that he was going to go to the back for a second and that he was going to be back,” said Drew, who took Lue’s place on the bench. “My guess is this was about seven, eight minutes to go in that second quarter. And obviously he did not return in the second half, so I guess he just wasn’t feeling well enough to back out in the second half. The main thing is we just want him to get well.”

This is the second time Lue has missed a game in less than two months due to an unexplained illness. Drew said he didn’t know if he or Lue would coach against the Timberwolves Wednesday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018: Behold the bottom! Hapless Orlando wins in rout

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Stick a harpoon in the Cleveland Cavaliers. They're done. A fork isn't big enough for the debacle this season has become.

Nor will a pitchfork do, although it might be a useful complement to a torch in the hands of fans in pursuit of a team that won't even try.

Think about paying NBA prices Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves game at The Q, only to see another disgrace such as the half-baked, half-gamed, half-(posterior-ed) shambles of Tuesday night in Orlando. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, Dan Gilbert must talk to stabilize Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Let's talk.

That's what has to happen with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It starts with owner Dan Gilbert.

He needs to say those two words to LeBron James -- "Let's talk." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: