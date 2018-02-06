Daily News - February 6, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue says 'no doubt' Cavaliers make playoffs this season

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

ORLANDO -- If the Cavaliers' doomsday scenario is LeBron James leaving this summer via free agency, then what would you call it if they fail to make the playoffs this year?

Disaster with a rotten cherry on top?

Here's what the Cavs call it: unfathomable. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Time to consider trading Isaiah Thomas

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook as the 2018 NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday:

1. The Cavaliers should seriously consider trading Isaiah Thomas. He has little value on the court for the Cavs. There still seems to be something wrong with his hip. He has trouble jumping and finishing layups near the rim. His jump shots bang off the front of the rim, another sign that his legs (and hip) aren't strong.

2. He's not improving. He's played 13 games since returning from his major hip injury (torn labrum). He went nearly seven months without playing full court basketball. The Cavs hoped Thomas could "play himself into shape." But the more he plays, the more he struggles. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsMagic Game Preview - February 6, 2018

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers round out their four-game season series with the Southeast Division's Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Tipoff from the Amway Center is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Tuesday night's contest with the Magic, the Wine & Gold have won three of their last five games, including the second leg of a back-to-back last Wednesday after topping the Miami Heat 91-88 at The Q. They'll hope to sweep this week's back-to-back when they take on Orlando and Minnesota this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

While it's no easy task to sweep a back-to-back, the Cavs will look for solid performances from a myriad of players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

