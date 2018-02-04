Daily News - February 4, 2018
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers 'at a loss for words' following another blowout loss
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cavs.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James stood in front of his locker following the Cleveland Cavaliers' latest embarrassing loss, peppered with questions about everything -- effort, trust, the trade deadline and his teammates' work ethic.
Only James didn't have many answers. No one really does at this point.
"I'm lost for words, actually," James said following the 120-88 loss against Houston. "Going 0-8 on national television. They should take us off every nationally televised game for the rest of the season. We haven't played good ball and we get our butts kicked every time we play on national television, so I'm at a loss for words." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Did the Cleveland Cavaliers even try against the Rockets, or are they just this bad?
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Did the Cavaliers even try on Saturday?
"Don't look like it. We didn't have no fight," coach Tyronn Lue said.
Rockets 120, Cavs 88. Houston drained 19 3s and led by as many as 35. They were up 26 at halftime and by as many as 14 in the first quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Time to blow up the Cavaliers after 120-88 loss to Houston Rockets?
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert sat in his usual baseline seat near his team's basket for much of the first half of this latest debacle.
He was gone before the halftime buzzer sounded, before the Houston Rockets' lead was up to 26, and before the Cavs were soundly booed off the floor.
Gilbert never returned to his chair in the Rockets' 120-88 win Saturday. Would you? - CLICK HERE to read full story.
