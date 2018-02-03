Daily News - February 3, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron rumors, trade talk, Dan Gilbert
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cavs.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It would be nice if the Cleveland Cavaliers could secure a long-term commitment from LeBron James. It's doubtful that will happen for a variety of reasons:
1. The history between owner Dan Gilbert and James is very rocky. No need to re-hash all the old hash of the 2010 Decision leading James to Miami and Gilbert's heated email that followed.
2. In some ways, Gilbert and James are like a couple who were married for a while. Then they had a bitter break up. Then four years later, they decided to try it again -- sort of year-to-year. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James calls Golden State rumor 'nonsense'
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James called the entirety of an ESPN report that he would meet with the Golden State Warriors as a free agent this summer "nonsense," adding that any quote about his future that doesn't come from him is "not true."
"It's nonsense, and it's a non story," James said Friday after the Cavaliers' practice. "I think it's a discredit to what I'm trying to do here. It's a discredit to my teammates and the coaching staff here.
"My only focus right now is trying to figure out how we can become a championship-caliber team in these next few months." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
#CavsRockets Game Preview - February 3, 2018
Author: Staff Report
Publication: Cleveland.com
The Cavaliers (30-20) eye their fourth-straight home win when they take on the Houston Rockets (37-13) on Saturday night for a primetime matchup. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:30 p.m. (ET).
Thanks to their 91-89 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Wine & Gold still own the best home record in the NBA since November 7 at 17-2 (.895). The offense is putting up 113.1 points (.495 FG%), 25.7 assists and 12.0 three-pointers per contest over that 19-game home stretch.
With Wednesday's 'W,' Cleveland held the Heat to .434 (36-83) shooting from the field, including an opponent season-low tying .107 (3-28) mark from beyond the arc. The Cavs also forced Miami to commit 20 turnovers on the night, marking the third time this season they have forced that many miscues. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
