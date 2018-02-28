Daily News - February 28, 2018
George Hill's pregame chat with Tyronn Lue leads to breakout game with Cavaliers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- George Hill's first five games with his new team didn't go as expected, struggling to find his place within the offense, not providing the usual defensive impact and watching his normally reliable outside shot clang off the rim repeatedly.
But following Sunday's dud against San Antonio, a game in which Hill scored just two points and missed six of his seven shots, teammates and coaches kept encouraging him, not wanting Hill to deviate from the style that made him one of the Cleveland Cavaliers' primary trade targets in early February.
That urging, along with a pregame chat with head coach Tyronn Lue about how to best attack the Nets' defense, led to Hill's biggest game of the season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
The likes of LeBron James have never been seen before
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Never have triple-doubles seemed so deceptively effortless.
Never has completion of the basketball triathlon of shooting, jumping and passing, as measured in total points, rebounds and assists, seemed both so remarkable and so inevitable.
LeBron James is 33 and in his 15th NBA season, approaching what has long been considered the last gleaming of an athlete's prime time. The only question remaining for him is how close can he come to the unreachable star?
The league has never seen a player like James before, as he, not particularly modestly, but factually, observed after the Cleveland Cavaliers' 129-123 victory over Brooklyn at The Q on Tuesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue, Cavaliers learning what they have: Inside Cavs-Nets
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers have talked a lot about process and practice lately, about learning on the fly and figuring it out as they go with four new rotation players added early this month.
In the Cavs' 129-123 win over Brooklyn Tuesday, here's what the new guys did:
George Hill scored a season high 26 points, including two foul shots with 13 seconds left for a four-point lead.
Rodney Hood scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch jumper and free throw with 40.2 seconds left. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
