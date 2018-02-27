Daily News - February 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers want Rodney Hood to shoot more

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Rodney Hood has had two games of fewer than 10 points since joining the Cavaliers.

They are the only two games Cleveland's lost out of its five with Hood.

"We definitely have to get him more touches," coach Tyronn Lue said Monday. "Also at times when he has the ball he has to be aggressive. I think right now he's in between, not sure. But we need him to be aggressive and score the basketball."

The Cavs host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Nike giving away special LeBron James 'Equality' sneakers

Author: Troy L. Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Nike is giving away 400 pairs of the LeBron 15 "Equality" sneakers.

The shoes, which James debuted last fall, became an instant hit with fans. The special version of he LeBron 15 features the word "Equality" written across the black heel in support of racial equality.

The promotion features an online giveaway, where fans can either submit a free entry (one per shoe size) or sign up for a Nike+ account and submit an unlimited number of entries for $10 each.

All of the money from the giveaway will go to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: What Kevin Love can mean to team

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:

1. "Accurate but not true." That's a phrase I learned from the late Ron Grinker, a legendary NBA agent in the early days of the league. Accurate but not true applies to the comments made by LeBron James about the officials.

2. Here's the accurate: James is absolutely right when he complained about only going to the foul line four times in Sunday's 110-94 loss to San Antonio. James often is fouled and it's not called partly because he is so strong. It's as if the officials don't think those shoves and bumps should bother him. But they do impact his shots. He deserved more trips to the foul line in that game and several others.

3. "But not true." The applies to the final verdict. The Cavs didn't lose because of the officials. They lost because of the other four starters (besides James) scored only 14 points. They shot 5-of-28 from the field, zip-for-10 on 3-point shots. Even a road weary Spurs team with some key injuries can beat the Cavs when that happens. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

