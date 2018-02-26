Daily News - February 26, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers playing the way Tyronn Lue wants for first time since he took over

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are playing the closest to coach Tyronn Lue's preferred style since he took over in January of 2016.

Lue said the up-tempo, push-the-pace, sprint-like-a-thundering-herd display the Cavs have shown over the last four games is what he's been looking for, and it was made possible by the acquisitions of George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., and Rodney Hood.

"I think having four guys on the floor at all times that can rebound the ball and push it out on the break gives us an advantage," Lue said Sunday, before the Cavs hosted the San Antonio Spurs on ABC. "I think if you look at all the teams that are good and the teams that can rebound the ball and have four guys that can push it out on the break and can make a play, it's easier for your offense. We have that now." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' improved defense? Not quite yet

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after noon on Feb. 8, the Cleveland Cavaliers improved their rotten defense. That's when they agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sending away defensive weak link Isaiah Thomas, enigmatic defender Channing Frye and a 2018 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

At that moment, the Cavs got younger, longer, bouncier and more athletic. Just by subtracting a handful of players at the trade deadline -- including aging veteran Dwyane Wade and Jae Crowder, who never lived up to his Boston reputation -- there was going to some advancement.

Taking Thomas out of the mix was most important. There was just no way for Cleveland to work around his countless limitations. That one trade made it possible to be something other than the league's worst. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James says NBA refs protect shooters over drivers: Inside Cavs-Spurs

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James believes the NBA's refs are protecting jump shooters more than the players who drive to the hoop, like him.

"There's no reason I should be going to the line four times in a game when I drive 100 times to the paint and I'm getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever and what not," James said Sunday, after the Cavs lost to the Spurs 110-94. "We protect the shooter. That's what it's turned into. Chicks dig the long ball and that's what it's about."

James shot four free throws Sunday and took 25 shots from the field. The Spurs took 32 free throws (and made 25), while the Cavs were 10-of-14 from the line. San Antonio was called for three fouls in the second half.

James' 6.1 foul shots per game are the lowest since his rookie season. Forty percent of all James' field-goal attempts have come from inside three feet. For as much as he drives, he feels he should be getting more foul calls. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

