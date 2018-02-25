Daily News - February 25, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

#CavsSpurs Game Preview

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (35-23) are back in The Land this Sunday afternoon to battle the San Antonio Spurs (35-25) in the first leg of a five-game home stint. Tipoff from The Q is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Sunday's matinee showdown with the Western Conference's Spurs, the Wine & Gold have won five of their last six games (since Feb. 7), averaging 119.8 points and 26.0 assists, while .522 shooting from the field and .422 from three-point range over that stretch.

The club has also averaged 18.8 fast break points and connected on 14.5 threes per game and have outscored opponents by 10.6 points (119.8-109.2) during their 5-1 stretch. Defensively over the last six games, the Cavs have held opponents to under .450 shooting in four of those contests, including Friday’s 23-point win at Memphis. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: LeBron & The New 4

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

1. They won in Boston. In Oklahoma City. They lost at home, but won the next night in Memphis. If you're a Cavs fan, your heart has to be beating stronger since Koby Altman rebuilt the roster.

2. The Cavs are 3-1 with the additions of Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood and George Hill. But I maintain they are 5-1. Here's why. They beat Minnesota at home in a game where LeBron James was told big changes were coming the next day. Then they went Atlanta and beat the Hawks -- even though the new guys had joined the team but were not permitted to play until the trade was finalized.

3. The spark happened because Altman's trades lit a fire under LeBron James. The Cavs star has a brilliant NBA mind. Former Cavs General Manager David Griffin often said, "LeBron is a basketball savant." James could see how the trades would impact the course of the season even before the players hit the court with the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs, Game 59 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (35-23) host the San Antonio Spurs (35-25) on Sunday.

Last meeting: The Spurs won 114-102 on Jan. 23 in San Antonio.

Cavs minute: They've won five of six and are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game during this stretch. .... The - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: