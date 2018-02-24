Daily News - February 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs Overcome Slow Start, Route Grizz in Memphis

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- After a sluggish first quarter (directly after posting a sluggish fourth quarter the previous night at The Q), it looked like it might be another knock-down-drag-out affair at the Grindhouse.

But the Cavs hit the gas in the second quarter and never looked back – pulling ahead at half and blowing it open late in the third and cruising to the 112-89 win on Friday night in Memphis.

The Wine & Gold made it four straight on the road and five of their last six overall – sweeping the season series over the reeling Grizzlies, holding them to 40 points on 31 percent shooting in the second stanza and sending them to eighth straight defeat. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

For Cleveland Cavaliers, 3-pointers remain good predictor of success or failure

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The primary difference (beyond the quality of opponent) in the last two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers can be found by glancing at one specific column in the box score.

It's the 3-point tally, which has always been the team's most accurate predictor.

In Thursday's loss against the Washington Wizards, the first since a roster overhaul that provided new hope, the Cavaliers went just 8-of-35 (22.8 percent) from beyond the arc. In the locker room, they lamented the countless open looks they failed to capitalize on while also trying to keep their focus on the number of quality attempts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

George Hill, Larry Nance mean better Cavaliers defense: Inside Cavs-Grizzlies

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Cavaliers don't want to make too much of it, the stark difference in personnel from before the trade deadline that is making them a better defensive team.

But through four games now, and this was punctuated in the Cavs' 112-89 win over Memphis on Friday night, they appeared to have found a point guard in George Hill and a back-end defender in Larry Nance Jr. that gives them some things they didn't have before.

"Obviously G. Hill's hands, Larry's length and athleticism allows us to kind of keep everything at bay," James said. "Our league is all pick and roll. So when you've got a point guard and a center that can play two on two and the other three can kind of stay at bay, it helps out everybody." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: