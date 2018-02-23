Daily News - February 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue: Cavaliers' loss against Wizards a 'learning experience,' team still figuring out offense

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue recently compared the first practice following the All-Star break to an in-season training camp, as he attempts to get four new players up to speed while dealing with a grueling portion of the schedule.

Perhaps school would be a more apropos comparison, especially given how much Lue is teaching nowadays.

Thursday night -- the Cavs' first game since a resounding win against title-contending Oklahoma City -- was another lesson, as they lost for the first time since the trade deadline roster shakeup.

Typically, the losses have been dotted with defensive breakdowns, late rotations and bad closeouts. Not this time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr.: Entering Cavaliers home game for first time 'one of coolest moments in my life'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Larry Nance Jr. has had a handful of memorable moments during his brief NBA career.

Being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Lakers. His first NBA basket, a 20-foot jumper against the Brooklyn Nets in early November during the 2015-16 season. Receiving an invite to participate in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest, where he emulated his father with a special dunk while wearing his father's old Phoenix Suns jersey. Getting traded to his hometown team, a move that general manager Koby Altman said nearly brought Nance Jr. to tears.

He can now add another: The 1:52 mark of the first quarter Thursday night.

That's when Nance Jr. entered for the first time as a member of the Cavaliers in front of the home fans, subbing out Tristan Thompson while receiving a deafening and chilling ovation. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Even after loss, LeBron James feels new Cavaliers 'can be really good'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James is headed in the right direction and believes the Cavaliers are traveling the same path.

James posted his third game out of five of 30 or more points Thursday night in Cleveland's 110-103 loss to the Washington Wizards, finishing with 32 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

James is averaging (you'd probably guess) 30.4 points over his last five contests, with 9.4 rebounds and 12 assists, and is shooting .583 from the field and .423 from 3-point range.

This was the first time in those five games that the Cavs lost -- their first defeat since George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr., joined the team in trades Feb. 8. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

