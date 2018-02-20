Daily News - February 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Marla Ridenour: East’s No. 1 seed may be iffy, but GM Koby Altman injected hope into Cavaliers’ seemingly hopeless playoff situation

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

In a span of 24 hours, the postseason outlook for the Cavaliers went from bleakness to exhilaration.

Before General Manager Koby Altman’s Feb. 8 roster transformation, fans wondered if the Cavs would even make the playoffs, an unthinkable notion for a LeBron James-led team./p>

After three trades involving four teams, most believed the Cavs are headed for their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. The mood on the team’s flight to Atlanta that afternoon was euphoric.

Trailing the Toronto Raptors by 6½ games with 26 to play, the Cavs might not secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors (41-16) have 13 of their final 25 games at home, where they boast the league’s best record of 24-4 (.857). The third-place Cavs (34-22) have 14-of-26 at Quicken Loans Arena, where they are 20-7 (.741, second in the East, seventh in the league). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Talk it Out: Could LeBron James, or another athlete or sports figure, someday be President?

Author: Doug Lesmerises

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Athletes and sports figures as part of the political conversation has become a regular part of American society in recent years.

NBA coaches like Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich regularly check in on issues of the day. Former coaches like Bob Knight, Rex Ryan and Mike Ditka, and athletes like former Ohio State center Nick Mangold, have introduced candidates at political rallies.

Former Ohio State receiver Anthony Gonzalez is running for Congress. LeBron James has made his political views clear and he became embroiled in a discussion about the President after he was challenged on Fox News last week.

Donald Trump didn't spend his life in politics before he was elected President of the United States. If a well-known businessman and successful TV star can ascend to the highest office in the land, is there a current sports figure that could one day do the same? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jesse Jackson: LeBron’s ‘slam dunk for justice is needed’

Author: Associated Press

Publication: News-Herald

CHICAGO >> The Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Monday he’s deeply insulted by a Fox News host’s “attack” on Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and thanked the basketball All-Star for standing up for what he believes in.

Political commentator Laura Ingraham criticized the three-time NBA champion for his recent comments about social issues, suggesting he should “shut up and dribble.” James has vowed he won’t do that, saying he’ll continue to “talk about what’s really important.”

Jackson said it’s important for James, Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry and other NBA players to keep speaking out against injustice and the behavior of President Donald Trump.

“No one told David to just play his harp and not stand up for his people,” Jackson said by telephone from Chicago on Monday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: