Daily News - February 2, 2018
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Kevin Love won't have surgery, could miss eight weeks
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cavs.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love will not have surgery on the broken bone in his left hand and is expected to miss eight weeks, the Cavaliers announced Friday morning.
Love would not be back until there were two weeks left in the regular season, according to that timetable.
The Cavs said Love would undergo "a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury," following his consultation with team doctors at the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Michelle Carlson in New York. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love replaced by Goran Dragic on Team LeBron for 2018 NBA All-Star Game
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for the reunion of Cleveland's Big Three at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Kevin Love, one of the reserve picks selected to be on Team LeBron, has been ruled out of the game, replaced by Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic.
Love suffered a non-displaced fracture of his fifth metacarpal on his left hand during Tuesday's loss against the Detroit Pistons. He is going to consult with specialists at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York before determining a treatment plan and timeline for return to play. Surgery is one option, but hasn't been decided yet. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers happy January is over, but February is already stressful
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- January is over the Cavaliers (OK, it's over for everyone).
It was a bad month for them. They knew as much.
"We joked around about it before the game, just getting out of this month," Jae Crowder said Wednesday, after the Cavs beat Miami 91-89 to finish January with a 6-8 record. "It's been a tough one for us." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (2/2) Would Kemba Walker change the Cavaliers' course this season? 'Hey, Joe!' Cleveland.com
- (2/2) Improvement by Isaiah Thomas, defensive intensity on wish list as Cavaliers put bad January behind them Akron Beacon Journal
- (2/2) Cavaliers greats Austin Carr, Campy Russell share stories of life and basketball at Shaw JCC appearance Akron Beacon Journal
- (2/2) Commentary: This week serves as a painful reminder of the hardships of being a Cleveland sports fan Medina-Gazette
- (2/2) Thompson: LeBron James willing to listen to a Warriors pitch? He’s four years too late The Athletic
- (2/2) Scotto: Breaking down the NBA trade deadline possibilities, team-by-team The Athletic
- (2/2) LeBron’s Free Agency, Love’s Injury, and IT’s Issues: Weekly Wine and Gold Waiting For Next Year
- (2/2) Cavs seem determined to keep their Frye guy Amico Hoops
- (2/2) Cavs' Kevin Love will not have surgery on fractured hand ESPN.com
- (2/2) LeBron James, Cavs could see quick turnaround if history repeats itself — but that's a big if Sporting News