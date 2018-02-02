Daily News - February 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Love won't have surgery, could miss eight weeks

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love will not have surgery on the broken bone in his left hand and is expected to miss eight weeks, the Cavaliers announced Friday morning.

Love would not be back until there were two weeks left in the regular season, according to that timetable.

The Cavs said Love would undergo "a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury," following his consultation with team doctors at the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Michelle Carlson in New York. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love replaced by Goran Dragic on Team LeBron for 2018 NBA All-Star Game

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So much for the reunion of Cleveland's Big Three at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Kevin Love, one of the reserve picks selected to be on Team LeBron, has been ruled out of the game, replaced by Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic.

Love suffered a non-displaced fracture of his fifth metacarpal on his left hand during Tuesday's loss against the Detroit Pistons. He is going to consult with specialists at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York before determining a treatment plan and timeline for return to play. Surgery is one option, but hasn't been decided yet. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers happy January is over, but February is already stressful

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- January is over the Cavaliers (OK, it's over for everyone).

It was a bad month for them. They knew as much.

"We joked around about it before the game, just getting out of this month," Jae Crowder said Wednesday, after the Cavs beat Miami 91-89 to finish January with a 6-8 record. "It's been a tough one for us." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

