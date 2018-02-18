Daily News - February 18, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dan Gilbert pays price of winning -- Terry Pluto
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Cleveland Cavaliers could have a $300 million payroll in 2018-19.
For that to happen...
1. LeBron James must re-sign here.
2. Rodney Hood (a restricted free agent) would re-sign for a long-term deal starting at $12 million in 2018-19.
3. The Cavs would not trade any of their high-priced veterans, such as Tristan Thompson or J.R. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Donovan Mitchell edges Larry Nance in NBA's Slam Dunk contest
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
LOS ANGELES -- Larry Nance Jr. said he watched footage of his dad's 1984 Slam Dunk win as late as Friday night.
And on Saturday, we saw why. He would do everything tap into Larry Sr.'s magic.
Donovan Mitchell edged Nance Jr. in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest Saturday night, 98-96. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love: Cavaliers needed to trade half the team
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
OKLAHOMA CITY: Larry Nance Jr. isn’t into visualization, at least not the yoga pose, meditation-style kind.
LOS ANGELES -- Kevin Love said the Cavaliers' blowing up of their locker room last week was necessary.
"Yeah, I think that was pretty apparent," Love said at All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles. Love was selected as an All-Star this season, but cannot play due to a broken bone in his left hand.
By now, even the casual fan knows general manager Koby Altman shipped out six players last week -- including Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade -- and netted Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill, and Rodney Hood in return. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
