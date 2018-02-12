Daily News - February 12, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: What a difference a few moves make!
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook after Sunday's stunning 121-99 victory over the Boston Celtics in Boston:
1. Before discussing what happened in the Celtics game, the change in the Cavs began a few days earlier. In Atlanta, Friday night. The Cavs had just made their three huge trades, shipping out six and adding four new players. None of the new guys played in Atlanta, but the Cavs beat the Hawks, 123-107.
2. That game was a preview of what was to come Sunday. With Isaiah Thomas gone, the ball was in the hands of LeBron James most of the time. Cedi Osman moved into the starting lineup. He is this team's version of the defensive-minded Matthew Dellavedova. Jose Calderon started. He was once called a "traffic cop" by general manager Koby Altman. Calderon keeps the ball and his teammates moving in the right direction. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers trades revived LeBron James, renewed hope
Author: Bill Livingston
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - "Want it all," a Nike commercial, stars LeBron James as the mentor and a young actor dubbed Dante Grand as the pupil. It is supposed to capture the yearning of a young hoops dreamer from a humble background.
Going only by the real-life travails for most of the season of the object of Dante's reverie, it is also a warning.
Dreams have no age limit, but nobody gets it all. Nobody gets to stop his body clock in his prime and not go into subtle, then marked, decline. Benjamin Button aging into youth was just a movie. Baseball's Fountain of Youth was illegal steroids.
Better, then worse, than ever - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers go back to their old, fun bombs-away style
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The stretch immediately after deadline deals is often referred to as a "honeymoon phase," with new energy, enthusiasm and hope sweeping through an organization.
The Detroit Pistons went through it, ripping off five straight wins after trading for Blake Griffin. Now it's the Cleveland Cavaliers' turn.
A team once known for a lack of effort, incessant finger-pointing and frightful defense has won three straight games, including a spirited 22-point blowout victory over the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the official debut of Cleveland's overhauled roster.
The new juju could eventually wear off. After all, the previous version of the Cavs -- a flawed and aged roster -- went through a brilliant stretch too, winning 18 of 19 games. Sure, it coincided with a soft schedule and happened before Isaiah Thomas' debut that threw everything out of whack, but that stint was dotted with chest bumping, sideline celebrations and smiles. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
