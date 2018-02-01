Daily News - February 1, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers finding new ways to use Channing Frye, asking him to fill Kevin Love's inside-outside role

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the locker room opened, with members of the Cleveland Cavaliers thrilled to cap an appalling January with a hard-fought win against Miami, the play mentioned repeatedly wasn't Jae Crowder's 3-pointer, one that quickly turned jeers into acclamation from the sellout crowd. It wasn't even LeBron James' late-game stop against James Johnson, combining with Dwyane Wade to keep the Heat from attempting a tying shot.

No, the play was "Elbow Curl Big" -- a set for Channing Frye that led to what should have been four straight buckets. His untimely travel, which teammates razzed him about after, was the only way the Heat stopped it.

"I don't even know how they let that happen that many times," Wade said. "Obviously LeBron being the passer. I heard Coach (Spoelstra) keep telling them, 'No, get through the screen.' And I wasn't letting them get through the screen. So Channing got him a dunk, got him a little filet and all the stuff he likes. That was a Channing moment." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Tyronn Lue ignores obvious -- Terry Pluto (video)

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:

1. When I made the video that is attached to these scribbles, Kevin Love had not broken his hand. I was concentrating on how the Cavs need to handle Isaiah Thomas and other players coming off the bench.

2. In other words, I was talking about coaching. And I think Tyronn Lue has had a difficult time figuring out who to play when. Now the coach really has a problem. The Cavs rank 25th in terms of rebounding efficiency. Love is their best rebounder. He's likely out for 6-to-8 weeks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers impressed with ability to 'grind out' win, lean on defense against Miami

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The league's worst defensive team won a game because of its defense.

Yes, that's correct. There are some qualifiers here, of course. Miami has had problems on offense all season, currently in the midst of one of its worst stretches.

The Heat entered the night failing to crack the 100-point mark in five of the previous six games. They rank 25th in offensive rating and third-worst in points. Playing a slow-down and grimy style, they're unwilling -- and lack the pieces necessary -- to exploit the Cavs' horrible transition defense. They missed an abundance of open 3-pointers early, keeping them from ever finding a rhythm. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

