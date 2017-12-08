Daily News - December 8, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Don't forget Kevin Love -- Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:

1. The way Dwayne Wade has adapted to coming off the bench and leading the Cavs second unit is a major factor in the recent winning streak. Coming off the bench, the unit of Channing Frye, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and Wade has often been a game-changer.

2. Cavs radio broadcaster John Michael tweeted out some stats from the Cavs 13-game winning streak. Here are the top three in plus/minus on court: Korver (+152), Wade (+121) and James (+109). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Game 26 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers (18-7) would set a team record with their 14th consecutive win if they beat the Indiana Pacers (14-11) Friday.

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Cleveland Cavaliers' loss against Houston Rockets in early November became team's turning point

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Nov. 7, the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers were set to leave for their first extended road trip of the season, LeBron James -- moody about the team's sluggish start carrying over into the second month -- was asked whether the trip was coming at a good time.

"Well, we're going to see," he said. "We're going to see. It will go one of two ways."

The roadie opened against the high-powered Rockets, one of the few legitimate NBA title contenders. Not the best matchup for a struggling team with a leaky defense and an old roster that was giving up oodles of transition baskets. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

