Daily News - December 8, 2017
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Don't forget Kevin Love -- Terry Pluto
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook:
1. The way Dwayne Wade has adapted to coming off the bench and leading the Cavs second unit is a major factor in the recent winning streak. Coming off the bench, the unit of Channing Frye, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver and Wade has often been a game-changer.
2. Cavs radio broadcaster John Michael tweeted out some stats from the Cavs 13-game winning streak. Here are the top three in plus/minus on court: Korver (+152), Wade (+121) and James (+109). - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Game 26 preview and listings
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers (18-7) would set a team record with their 14th consecutive win if they beat the Indiana Pacers (14-11) Friday.
When: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.
How Cleveland Cavaliers' loss against Houston Rockets in early November became team's turning point
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cavs.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Nov. 7, the night before the Cleveland Cavaliers were set to leave for their first extended road trip of the season, LeBron James -- moody about the team's sluggish start carrying over into the second month -- was asked whether the trip was coming at a good time.
"Well, we're going to see," he said. "We're going to see. It will go one of two ways."
The roadie opened against the high-powered Rockets, one of the few legitimate NBA title contenders. Not the best matchup for a struggling team with a leaky defense and an old roster that was giving up oodles of transition baskets. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
