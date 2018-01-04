Daily News - January 4, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers roll over in Boston, lose 102-88 to the Celtics

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Isaiah Thomas' first game against the Celtics since they traded him has to wait until February.

But Jae Crowder's return to TD Garden proceeded as planned Wednesday and it didn't go so well for him or virtually any other Cavalier.

The Celtics smoked Cleveland 102-88 on the first of a five-game road trip. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Brad Stevens: Cavaliers-Celtics rewins

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Love's ankle better than his game.

Kevin Love said he shouldn’t miss Saturday’s game because of the ankle injury he sustained Wednesday.

Love said he rolled his ankle after blocking Al Horford’s shot in the second quarter. He taped it at halftime but it just didn’t respond in the third quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James: The Boston Celtics were 'a threat last year'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- LeBron James said he "always" worries about other teams in the East.

Even though he's taken the Miami Heat and now the Cavs to seven consecutive Finals.

"Of course" he's always worried about the next challenger, he said, including the Boston Celtics, who trounced Cleveland 102-88 on Wednesday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

