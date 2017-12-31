Daily News - December 31, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin' LeBron, Lap Dogs, progress -- Terry Pluto (photos)

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talking to myself about the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Question: Soon, it will be a new year. The Cavs went into Saturday night with a 24-11 record, and...

Answer: And that's impressive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup in need of Isaiah Thomas' scoring punch

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas, who has been at the center of the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench celebrations while waiting patiently for medical clearance following lengthy rehab from a bothersome hip, was once again rooting on his teammates during a comeback attempt that ultimately fell short Saturday night.

One day earlier he was scrimmaging for the first time.

Thomas' debut is right around the corner -- even though the organization refuses to reveal the date. And it appears to be coming at an ideal time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James: Cavaliers' 0-3 road trip 'was trash

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

"This trip?" LeBron James clarified.

"The trip was trash. We went 0-3. It's a trash trip," he said.

What else could be said? After losing to the Jazz, 104-101, to conclude this Christmas trip with the aforementioned record, the Cavs who won 18 of 19 at one point this season have now lost four of five. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

