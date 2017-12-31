Daily News - December 31, 2017
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin' LeBron, Lap Dogs, progress -- Terry Pluto (photos)
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talking to myself about the Cleveland Cavaliers:
Question: Soon, it will be a new year. The Cavs went into Saturday night with a 24-11 record, and...
Answer: And that's impressive. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup in need of Isaiah Thomas' scoring punch
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas, who has been at the center of the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench celebrations while waiting patiently for medical clearance following lengthy rehab from a bothersome hip, was once again rooting on his teammates during a comeback attempt that ultimately fell short Saturday night.
One day earlier he was scrimmaging for the first time.
Thomas' debut is right around the corner -- even though the organization refuses to reveal the date. And it appears to be coming at an ideal time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James: Cavaliers' 0-3 road trip 'was trash
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
"This trip?" LeBron James clarified.
"The trip was trash. We went 0-3. It's a trash trip," he said.
What else could be said? After losing to the Jazz, 104-101, to conclude this Christmas trip with the aforementioned record, the Cavs who won 18 of 19 at one point this season have now lost four of five. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (12/31) Cavaliers lose on LeBron James' birthday, 104-101 to Utah Cleveland.com
- (12/31) Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert progressing toward a return for Cavaliers, too Cleveland.com
- (12/31) Dwyane Wade, other Cavaliers send birthday wishes to LeBron James Cleveland.com
- (12/31) LeBron James touched by birthday tribute from Shanghai Cleveland.com
- (12/31) Road-Weary Cavs Fall in Utah Cavs.com
- (12/31) Marla’s 37 shots from beyond the arc on a ‘trash trip,’ a rookie sensation and love for LeBron in Utah Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/31) Amid video tributes on 33rd birthday, a reflective LeBron James is touched by one from Shanghai Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/31) Jazz 104, Cavaliers 101: LeBron James’ losing streak in Utah continues as ugly third quarter dooms Cavs Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/31) Jazz hand Cavaliers their third straight loss, 104-101 News-Herald
- (12/31) Cavaliers needed a makeover after Finals loss to Warriors | Jeff Schudel News-Herald
- (12/31) Final Thoughts: Cavs close 'trash' trip with another loss on LeBron James' birthday The Athletic
- (12/31) Final Score: Cavs fall to Jazz 104-101, end road trip 0-3 Fear The Sword
- (12/31) Watch: A compilation of LeBron’s best chase down block in every year of his career Fear The Sword
- (12/31) Dribbles: Once again, James and Cavs at a loss Amico Hoops
- (12/31) A birthday, another loss at Utah and a chorus for LeBron Amico Hoops
- (12/31) Salt Lake City remains nightmare for LeBron, Cavaliers Amico Hoops
- (12/31) LeBron, now 33, hasn’t lost passion or appreciation Amico Hoops
- (12/31) Jazz fans serenade LeBron James on birthday as Cavs' 'trash trip' ends ESPN.com
- (12/31) LeBron James reflects on birthday, wants win vs. Jazz ESPN.com
- (12/31) LeBron James: "Not many guys make it past 18 where I'm from" Sporting News
- (12/31) NBA Daily: An Ode to LeBron James Basketball Insiders
- (12/31) Mitchell and Jazz hand LeBron another SLC loss, beating Cavaliers 104-101 Salt Lake Tribune
- (12/31) Thabo Sefolosha’s clutch defense on LeBron an underrated key to Jazz victory Salt Lake Tribune
- (12/31) Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell lead Jazz to exciting 104-101 victory over Cleveland Deseret News
- (12/31) Canton Charge: Wisconsin Herd pulls steadily away for 139-119 win over Charge Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/31) No D in Canton: Wisconsin sets scoring record in win over Charge CantonRep