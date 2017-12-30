Daily News - December 30, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Isaiah Thomas out for Saturday's game against Utah, tried to force Cavaliers to play him in Sacramento
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
ST. HELENA, Calif. -- Isaiah Thomas tried to force the Cavaliers to play him in their last game against Sacramento.
It didn't work, and now neither he nor coach Tyronn Lue knows precisely when the All-Star point guard will make his Cleveland debut.
Lue said Thomas is out for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz and will participate in another scrimmage with teammates on New Year's Day. Thomas also said he doesn't know when he's coming back. It's not up to him, obviously. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
By age 33, LeBron James > Michael Jordan: DMan's World
Author: Dennis Manoloff
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his 33rd birthday today (Saturday, Dec. 30).
On Dec. 30, 2016, I published two sets of NBA numbers: LeBron James at age 32 years, 0 days; and Michael Jordan at age 32 years, 0 days. (Jordan's birthday is Feb. 17, 1963.)
Part of the feedback asked for updated side-to-side numbers on LeBron's subsequent birthdays. So, here is the comparison at 33 years, 0 days (Jordan's stats courtesy of the outstanding basketball writer and researcher, Justin Kubatko): - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Toasted in Napa, LeBron James looks to burn Utah Jazz on birthday
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
ST. HELENA, Calif. -- LeBron James says he likes playing on his birthday, and he'll get another chance Saturday against the Utah Jazz.
"It's always great to get to live another year," said James, who turns 33. "I don't take those moments for granted. And not only to be able to live another year, I get to play an NBA game on my birthday. That's like icing on the cake, literally, for your birthday."
Saturday's game against the Jazz will be the seventh on his birthday in 15 seasons. He's only averaging 33.5 points and shooting .560 from the field in his first six birthday games, with 7.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 15-of-32 shooting on 3-pointers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
