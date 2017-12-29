Daily News - December 29, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jeff Green has found his role with Cavaliers, aided by league's evolution toward positionless basketball

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jeff Green doesn't have one specific role with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has a plethora of them.

"I call Jeff Green the utility man," Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said in early November, following a loss against Houston in which Green defended point guard James Harden, center Clint Capela, power forward Ryan Anderson and swingman Trevor Ariza.

Signed this offseason for the veteran's minimum after the worst year of his career in Orlando, Green was given a shot at redemption, originally slated to be LeBron James' backup, providing the Cavaliers a younger, more athletic and more reliable option than veteran Richard Jefferson. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dwyane Wade, Cavaliers look for answers after Tristan Thompson’s return disrupts reserves’ chemistry

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

SACRAMENTO, Calif.: While the dip in terms of the tangible number is miniscule, Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade sees “slippage.”

He can sense it, too.

The Cavs’ reserves who operated so efficiently during their franchise record-tying 13-game winning streak, who have showed more cohesion than the starting unit most of the season, are not the same. And one of the reasons was unavoidable. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs game plan: Savor the fine wine, get some wins

Author: David Glasier

Publication: News-Herald

On the day after a lop-sided and disinterested loss to the not-so-regal Sacramento Kings, the Cavaliers treated themselves to a tour of Napa Valley wine country on Dec. 28.

They availed themselves of down time on their current West Coast road swing to visit a few wineries in a prestigious American Viticultural Areas, or AVA.

Some of the Cavs, LeBron James and Kevin Love among them, fancy themselves as wine drinkers of sufficient refinement to know one AVA from the other and distinguish a good red, white or blended wine from bad. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

