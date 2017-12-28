Daily News - December 28, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Doubt rising as to whether Isaiah Thomas plays against Celtics next week

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Now it sounds like Isaiah Thomas won't play for the Cavaliers in 2017, and there's doubt growing on his availability for his anticipated return to Boston Jan. 3.

Neither Thomas nor the Cavs have announced a definitive date for his Cleveland debut, leaving reporters to ask each day if the next game will be Thomas' first.

Thomas was out Wednesday in Sacramento, and coach Tyronn Lue was quick to rule him out for Saturday's game at Utah. Lue then hedged a bit by saying "I don't know" when asked if he was already sure Thomas wasn't playing against the Jazz. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sideways as they head to Napa, lose 109-95 to Kings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Cavaliers are officially sideways as they head to Napa.

They were beaten 109-95 by the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night for their second consecutive loss and third out of the last four. The team's in-season excursion to wine country was to start immediately after the game.

Vince Carter, the ageless wonder, scored a season-high 24 points off the bench for the Kings, who won this one with their reserves. More on them in a bit. Carter, by the way, is 40. He shot 10-of-12 from the field with four 3s. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' new Nike uniforms pay tribute to The Land

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nike unveiled the Cavaliers' latest jerseys and they're... different.

The uniforms, dubbed "City Edition," are primarily gray with black and gold trim, giving them a subtle Pittsburgh Steelers vibe. The words "The Land" replace the traditional city or team nickname across the front.

LeBron James started calling Cleveland "The Land" when he returned to the team in 2014, and as one of Nike's signature pitch men, played a role in the design of the uniform. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

