Daily News - December 27, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings, Game 35 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Cavaliers (24-10) play at the Sacramento Kings (11-22) on Wednesday.

When: 10 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio

LeBron James fouled twice on controversial late-game drive against Warriors, NBA's last two minute report shows

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James was fouled three times by Kevin Durant and got away with one himself in the final minutes of the Cleveland Cavaliers' Christmas Day showdown against the Golden State Warriors, according to the NBA's two minute report released to the public on Tuesday evening.

With 1:12 left and the Cavs trailing by three points, James attempted to drive against Durant and eventually lost the ball out of bounds, his seventh turnover of the game. However, after review of the play it was determined that Durant made body contact with James to affect his SBQR (speed, balance, quickness, rhythm). On the official report, it was labeled an incorrect non-call.

Another late-game error came with less than 30 seconds remaining -- the controversial drive that led to plenty of chatter following the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles: Not discouraged by loss to Golden State

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Scribbles in my Cleveland Cavaliers notebook looking back at their 99-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day:

1. The thing I liked best was the pace of the game. It was played in the 90s. The Warriors wanted to run the Cavs off the court, but could not. Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals was 93-89, Cavs. It was an ugly game. So was this one.

2. There are a lot of asterisks about this game. The Warriors didn't have Steph Curry. The Cavs are still waiting for Isaiah Thomas. It was one game on Christmas Day. But I loved the intensity. These two teams play like old-school rivals. Kevin Durant is emerging as the one NBA player who can compete with LeBron James physically. It's fun.

