Daily News - December 26, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder: Cavaliers-Warriors review

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

No Steph, no decisions. Here’s what LeBron James and Tyronn Lue thought of the renewal of this Cavs-Warriors rivalry on Christmas.

“It was a feel out,” James said. “It was a great game, I think, for our fans and for both teams to see where they are but both teams are missing very, very key pieces obviously. The game was great. I think it was pretty good for the fans. I know it wasn’t as efficient as our fans would have loved to see but we looked for a competitive game and we gave that.”

The biggest pieces missing were two-time MVP Stephen Curry for the Warriors and two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas for the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love said 'I didn't have a bad Finals' against Warriors, but admits he's better off at center

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

OAKLAND, Calif. -- If the entire Cavaliers' season is to be viewed through the prism of how much ground they've closed on the Golden State Warriors, then one glaring positive takeaway from the Christmas loss was the play of Kevin Love.

Love scored 31 and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds in Cleveland's 99-92 loss to the Warriors.

This was the first time in the rivalry that Love played exclusively at center -- where he's been for almost all of this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' revamped bench makes Christmas Day showdown against Warriors look like NBA Finals

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One year ago Kyrie Irving delivered a game-winning jumper to beat the Golden State Warriors, another signature moment for him in the league's best rivalry and a Christmas gift to all Clevelanders.

A Warriors nuisance, Irving is no longer around. He's in Boston now, helping lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference's second-best record.

The trade-off for the Cavs: increased depth. That was supposed to help them better match the Warriors, whose "Strength in Numbers" mentality was simply too overwhelming in June. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: