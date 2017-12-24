Daily News - December 24, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Cavaliers (24-9) will hope to make spirits bright for Cleveland fans when they take on the Golden State Warriors (26-6) for a Christmas Day showdown on Monday afternoon. Tipoff from Oracle Arena is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

For the fourth-straight season, and the 14th time in franchise history, the Wine & Gold will play on Christmas Day. The Cavaliers hold an overall record of 7-6 on XMas, including a 109-108 victory last year over the Warriors. The Cavs and Warriors will also be the first pair of clubs to face one another on Christmas for three consecutive years since the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers did battle from 2004-2006.

Heading into Monday's nationally-televised contest with the Warriors, the Cavaliers have been cruising past almost every opponent who stood in their way. As a matter of fact, Cleveland holds the NBA's best record since November 11, tallying 19 wins in 21 contests. Over that 21-game stretch, the Cavs are outscoring opponents by an average of 8.2 points (112.0-103.8), while also outshooting them from the field (.488-.459) and from the three-point line (.398-.351). The Cavaliers are averaging 25.4 assists and 41.3 bench points during that span as well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CLEVELAND: Their former Mr. Fourth Quarter, Kyrie Irving, now plays in Boston, but the Cavaliers’ modus operandi has not changed.

In surging to a 24-9 record by going 19-2 since Nov. 11, the Cavs are thriving in the fourth quarter. As coach Tyronn Lue has sorted out the rotations he can count on in the clutch, the Cavs have gained confidence and it’s showing on the court.

Going into Saturday, they were tied for third in the league in fourth-quarter scoring at 26.7 points per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas has done everything the doctors and trainers told him to do in his lengthy rehab from a hip injury that sidelined him in May, when he was playing for the Boston Celtics.

Now the rest of it, the pure basketball part, is up to Thomas.

Thomas took a giant step on his path back to playing in an NBA game when he scrimmaged 5-on-5 with the Canton Charge of the G League on Dec. 21. He learned that he has to find his basketball stroke before suiting up with the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

