Daily News - December 22, 2017
J.R. Smith's status for Christmas against Warriors in question
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- News, notes, and quotes from the Cavaliers' 115-112 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
J.R. Smith’s absence due to left knee soreness was his first missed game this season.
It wasn’t clear how Smith hurt his knee -- did he bang it diving on the floor Sunday in Washington, which would’ve meant he played through it Tuesday? Or did he wake up sore on Thursday? - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers outlast Bulls 115-112; Warriors next
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- That's all for the tuneups. The next time the Cavaliers play, it will be against archnemesis and defending champion Golden State on Christmas.
At least the Cavs are heading into that one a winner.
Cleveland outlasted the scrappy Chicago Bulls 115-112 on Thursday behind 34 points from LeBron James and 27 from Kevin Love. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Isaiah Thomas will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- Isaiah Thomas won't play on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday.
Thomas, a two-time All-Star, has yet to play for the Cavs this season because of right hip injuries suffered last season with the Boston Celtics.
He's nearing a return and practiced Thursday with the Canton Charge, Cleveland's "G" League affiliate. Heck, he even wore his uniform and warmed up with the Cavs before their game Thursday against the Bulls. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
