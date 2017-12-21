Daily News - December 21, 2017
What Isaiah Thomas' upcoming return will mean for Cleveland Cavaliers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After months of frustration and countless hours of rehab on his injured hip, Isaiah Thomas is getting closer to his Cleveland Cavaliers debut.
The next step for Thomas, who has slowly added to his rehab program, is to go through five-on-five practices. With the Cavs' limited practice schedule, Thomas may have to get that work with the Canton Charge, the team's G League affiliate, according to an ESPN report.
LeBron James has expressed his excitement, even pointing to some time he's spent playing NBA 2K18, using Thomas in different lineups to figure out where he fits best. Kevin Love, who is not an avid gamer, has started envisioning the possibilities as well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Isaiah Claus Hangs with Local Kids
Author: Staff Report
Publication: Cavs.com
He didn’t come down the chimney and his belly didn’t shake like a bowl full of jelly, but kids loved him all the same.
“Isaiah Claus” treated 50 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland to a festive holiday party at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Wednesday. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas teamed up with World Vision to provide a fun afternoon for the Club members.
Kids ages 5 through 12 took part in basketball games led by Cavs Academy coaches, NBA 2K stations and oversized games like Jenga, Checkers and Connect Four. They also got to enjoy a hot chocolate station, mint smoothie station and a healthy holiday fruit snack station. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavs and Monsters Host Annual Toy Drive Party
Author: Staff Report
Publication: Cavs.com
The practice court at Quicken Loans Arena was transformed into a giant snow globe on Wednesday, all for the enjoyment of members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County.
Fifty kids from the Clubs, ages 8 to 12, were at The Q for the Cavs & Monsters Annual Toy Drive Party, presented by Step2.
The shindig was the culmination of the yearly Cavs and Monsters Toy Drive, also presented by Step2, as part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
