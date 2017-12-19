Daily News - December 19, 2017
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Marla Ridenour: J.R. Smith’s steal not iconic Cleveland moment, but could define Cavaliers’ willingness to sacrifice
Author: Marla Ridenour
Publication: Akron Beacon Journal
WASHINGTON: Considering it was just game 31 of 82, the diving steal by Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith Sunday against the Washington Wizards doesn’t belong among Cleveland’s iconic sports moments.
The 106-99 victory, although on the second night of a back-to-back on the road against a tough Eastern Conference foe, didn’t have the magnitude for that.
But if the Cavs capture the city’s second championship in June, Smith’s effort with 3:05 remaining at Capital One Arena will help define the unselfish sacrifice that thus far has characterized a team loaded with stars. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cleveland Cavaliers: What's driving LeBron James? -- Terry Pluto (video)
Author: Terry Pluto
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James will turn 33 on December 30.
This is his 15th NBA season. It could be his best.
And it could be many fans and media members are taking him for granted. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
The Cleveland Cavaliers never practice, and it's working out splendidly
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
MILWAUKEE - The Cavaliers have played 19 games in about five weeks and won 18, which makes them the NBA's hottest team.
They've practiced exactly three times in that stretch, and the one last week was an extended film session and walkthrough.
"We didn't do much," coach Tyronn Lue said that day. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
