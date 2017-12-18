Daily News - December 18, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James uses shoes for 'equality' demonstration blocks from White House, Trump

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- Yes, LeBron James' staged a Nike shoe demonstration promoting equality Sunday because the Cavaliers were playing in the nation's capital and Donald Trump serves as president in the White House nearby.

James wore one white shoe and one black shoe with "EQUALITY" stitched on the back during the first half of the Cavs' 106-99 win over the Wizards. He's accused Trump of creating division and of inflaming racial tensions.

"Obviously we all know where we are right now, and we know who is at the helm here," James said. "Us as Americans, no matter the skin color, no matter the race, no matter who you are, I think we all have to understand that having equal rights and being able to stand for something and speak for something and keeping the conversation going. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas unlikely to play against Golden State on Christmas

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- It's looking like Isaiah Thomas will not play on Christmas Day when the Cavaliers engage in their Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors, though an exact timetable for his Cleveland debut remains uncertain.

Thomas, who is recovering from a torn labrum and other injuries to his right hip suffered last season with the Boston Celtics, is not yet ready to play "at 100 percent," he told cleveland.com.

And that's a key to this entire equation. Thomas wants to play at full speed and without body soreness that could cause him to miss a game after playing two nights prior. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, Cavaliers continue their rolls in 106-99 win over Wizards

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

WASHINGTON -- No team has felt LeBron James' wrath this season quite like the Washington Wizards.

His latest infliction of pain came in the form of another triple-double in the Cavs' 106-99 win Sunday night, in a game the Wizards were in position to steal.

Cleveland has won five straight and 18 of its last 19. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

