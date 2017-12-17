Daily News - December 17, 2017
Cavaliers pile up wins and LeBron James' triple doubles on homestand, beat Utah 109-100
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- This Cavaliers' homestand was about two things: wins and triple doubles for LeBron James.
Cleveland swept its four-game stay at The Q by finishing off the Utah Jazz, 109-100, for coach Tyronn Lue's 100th win. James posted yet another triple double with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
It was James' second consecutive triple double, third on the homestand, and 60th (in the regular season) of his career, moving him past Larry Bird for sixth place in NBA history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue wins 100th game as Cleveland Cavaliers coach, players celebrate with postgame popcorn party
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers toasted coach Tyronn Lue's 100th win Saturday with popcorn.
Hey, it beats the water the Cavs usually dump on someone for a personal milestone inside the locker room.
Cleveland's 109-100 victory over the Utah Jazz was the 100th of Lue's head coaching career, which dates to Jan. 23, 2016. He took over for fired coach David Blatt then and steered the Cavs to the first title in franchise history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James knew he'd have MVP-worthy season, says he's 'breaking mold' for next contract
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The thing about LeBron James' monster season is, well, he told us this was coming.
James enters tonight's game against the Utah Jazz with triple doubles in two of his last three games. He's averaging a triple double over the Cavs' current 10-game home winning streak.
For the season, James is scoring more points per game (28.1) than he has in nine years. His 9.1 assists, .578 field goal and .411 3-point shooting percentages are career highs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
