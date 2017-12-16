Daily News - December 16, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz, Game 30 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (21-8) host the Utah Jazz (14-15) Saturday in the last of a four-game homestand.

When: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go

Last meeting: The Cavs won 91-83 on March 16 in Cleveland.

Cavs minute: They've won 10 in a row at home, and during that streak LeBron James is averaging a triple double (29.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists). James, it's not hard to imagine, has posted triple doubles in two of Cleveland's last three games. ... Speaking of James, he needs four 3s to pass Nick Van Exel (1,528 3s) for 24th on the all-time list. ... Jose Calderon is averaging 12 points and is shooting 12-of-18 (.667) from 3-point range over his last four games. ... Kevin Love has six double doubles in his last eight games. ... The Cavs are 16-1 in their last 17 games and are outscoring opponents by an average of 9.2 points. They've made at least 10 3s in a team-record 18 games in a row and scored 100 or more in 22 consecutive games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James joins NBA 2K fans in testing Isaiah Thomas in video game

Author: Nathaniel Cline

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas' first game with the Cleveland Cavaliers is not set yet, but he hasn't stopped video gamers from using his avatar in NBA 2K -- including LeBron James.

The 13-time All-Star brought athletes and gamers closer together earlier this month by discussing using Thomas in different Cavs lineups on the popular video game. A few area video gamers agreed with his analysis.

"It's funny because I do the same exact thing," said longtime NBA 2K user Sergio Watson. "For example, before Dwayne Wade came I'd put him on teams just to see how we would be. I think every true 2K player does that and I agree with him." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA East posts better record than the West so far this season

Author: Rich Exner

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It's still early in the season but an odd thing is happening in the NBA this year - the Eastern Conference is beating the West in head-to-head competition.

Overall, the East teams are a combined seven games over .500 against the West.

If this keeps up, this season would mark just the second time since the turn of the century that the East won the head-to-head battle. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

