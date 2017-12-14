Daily News - December 14, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James’ assists, efficiency numbers add to bid for fifth NBA MVP award

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND: If LeBron James is driven to capture his fifth NBA MVP award, the best shooting percentages of his 15-year career will headline his already strong case.

But if the Houston Rockets’ James Harden proves to be his primary competition, the passing and efficiency James displayed Tuesday night might be what gives James the edge over Harden.

James’ stats after 28 games surpass his previous MVP-season numbers in rebounds (8.2), assists (9.0), field goal percentage (.583) and 3-point percentage (.422). His blocked shots (1.1) ties his first MVP season, his 28.2 points per game stands third as compared with those four years — 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12 and 2012-13. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA picks Indianapolis over Cleveland for 2021 All-Star Game, Cavaliers hopeful for future

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are now hoping to maybe host the NBA All-Star Game in 2022, having been passed over for the 2021 game in favor of Indianapolis.

Two sources confirmed to cleveland.com that the NBA will announce Indianapolis as the host site for the 2021 game -- news first reported by ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this afternoon.

The Cavs started a $140 million transformation of Quicken Loans Arena downtown this fall, and one of the intended benefits of the project were the strong signals from the league office that an All-Star Game would be forthcoming shortly after its completion. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers getting NBA All-Star Game in 'near future,' league official says

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NBA Deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said the Cavaliers would have an All-Star Game "in the near future" even though the 2021 game is headed to Indianapolis.

"Cleveland is a great basketball city with some of the NBA's most passionate fans and we look forward to holding our week of NBA All-Star events in Cleveland in the near future," Tatum said in a released statement.

The NBA's front office did not provide further comment as to the league's choice to hold the 2021 All-Star Game in Indianapolis instead of Cleveland. The city was trying for the game in 2020 or 2021, and the Cavs are undergoing a $140 million renovation of Quicken Loans Arena in no small part to get an All-Star Game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

