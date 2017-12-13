Daily News - December 13, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Cleveland Cavaliers notes: LeBron James, Jose Calderon, Doug Jones, Lonzo Ball
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- News, notes, and quotes from the Cavaliers' 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday..
LeBron James is up to a career-best average of 9.0 assists per game. He picked up three-tenths of a point on his average thanks to the 17 dimes he dropped against the Hawks, which tied a career high.
“Some of them, LeBron and (J.R. Smith), we didn’t necessarily make,” said Kevin Love, referring to the big assists night enjoyed by both James and Smith -- who set a career high with eight. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Channing Frye growing his offensive game with hope of consistent playing time
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the defense tilted toward him once again, LeBron James whipped a pass to Channing Frye on the left wing. As Miles Plumlee closed out, Frye pump faked before driving into the lane for a running right-handed banker.
In another year, Frye might have hoisted a contested 3-pointer or perhaps waited for one of his teammates to pop open. Not this year. This is a different Frye, one who has added to his offensive arsenal, hoping his expansion will keep him a fixture in head coach Tyronn Lue's tight rotation.
"Yeah, I have to stay who I am, but also I have to do other things," Frye told cleveland.com Tuesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
J.R. Smith's assists, acceptance of role on Cavaliers signs of maturity
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- J.R. Smith called for the ball as it was inbounded under the Cavaliers' basket and dribbled it up the court in the first quarter.
Pretty mundane detail, right? Not if we're talking about Smith.
The one-time gunner, turned defensive specialist for the Cavs was dribbling and passing the ball all over the place in Cleveland's 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (12/13) Cavaliers bomb old target Hawks with 3s, win 123-114 Cleveland.com
- (12/13) Dwyane Wade (left knee soreness) out against Atlanta Cleveland.com
- (12/13) LeBron James, Dwyane Wade explain the famous banana boat ride during latest Road Trippin' podcast Cleveland.com
- (12/13) Cavaliers unveil Cavs Legion GC, its new esports team Cleveland.com
- (12/13) Cavs Stay Hot, Shoot Down Hawks at The Q Cavs.com
- (12/13) Marla’s 38 shots from beyond the arc on LeBron’s 17 assists, Cavs’ 3-point barrage and Carson Wentz Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/13) Cavaliers 123, Hawks 114: Bombs away! Cavs make season-high 20 3-pointers in easy victory Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/13) Cavaliers notebook: Dwyane Wade misses second game of season with left knee issue Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/13) James has 17 assists as Cavs beat Hawks, 123-114 News-Herald
- (12/13) LeBron James finding fountain of youth, while getting plenty of help | Opinion News-Herald
- (12/13) Making a passing impression: LeBron James ties his career high with 17 assists as Cavaliers cruise past Hawks Medina-Gazette
- (12/13) LeBron can see what's coming Medina-Gazette
- (12/13) Final Thoughts: LeBron James' magnificent passing, Jose Calderon's steady hand and Tristan Thompson's brief return The Athletic
- (12/13) Cavs mailbag: Isaiah Thomas' future in Cleveland, the Brooklyn pick and scheming the Warriors The Athletic
- (12/13) Cavs' NBA 2K League team will be called Cavs Legion Gaming Club Crain's Cleveland
- (12/13) Cavaliers breeze past Hawks 123-114 Lake County Sentinel
- (12/13) Final Score: Cavs beat Hawks 123-114 Fear the Sword
- (12/13) LeBron’s Tuesday Stat-Line Is An NBA First 92.3 The Fan
- (12/13) Thompson Returns Vs. Hawks; Wade Out 92.3 The Fan
- (12/13) Dribbles: Cavs pass fancy for easy, breezy night Amico Hoops
- (12/13) Sources: Cavs target West trip for Thomas debut Amico Hoops
- (12/13) LeBron James says he can relate to Lonzo Ball's rookie-year experience ESPN.com
- (12/13) LeBron James has 17 assists as Cavaliers go deep to beat Hawks ESPN.com
- (12/13) Dwyane Wade sitting out game vs. Hawks with soreness in his left knee ESPN.com
- (12/13) LeBron James Says He Loves Lonzo Ball's Humility, Discusses Rookie Parallel Bleacher Report
- (12/13) LeBron James Believes Carson Wentz Can Win NFL MVP Despite Knee Injury Bleacher Report
- (12/13) LeBron James Believes Carson Wentz Can Win NFL MVP Despite Knee Injury CNN
- (12/13) LeBron James-backed pizza chain coming to Alabama AL.com
- (12/13) NBA G League preview: Grand Rapids Drive at Canton Charge CantonRep
- (12/13) Ozen graduate Perkins a mentor on the NBA G-League court Beaumont Enterprise
- (12/13) Ten observations from Hawks loss at Cavs Atlanta Journal Constitution