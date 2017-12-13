Daily News - December 13, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers notes: LeBron James, Jose Calderon, Doug Jones, Lonzo Ball

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- News, notes, and quotes from the Cavaliers' 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday..

LeBron James is up to a career-best average of 9.0 assists per game. He picked up three-tenths of a point on his average thanks to the 17 dimes he dropped against the Hawks, which tied a career high.

“Some of them, LeBron and (J.R. Smith), we didn’t necessarily make,” said Kevin Love, referring to the big assists night enjoyed by both James and Smith -- who set a career high with eight. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Channing Frye growing his offensive game with hope of consistent playing time

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With the defense tilted toward him once again, LeBron James whipped a pass to Channing Frye on the left wing. As Miles Plumlee closed out, Frye pump faked before driving into the lane for a running right-handed banker.

In another year, Frye might have hoisted a contested 3-pointer or perhaps waited for one of his teammates to pop open. Not this year. This is a different Frye, one who has added to his offensive arsenal, hoping his expansion will keep him a fixture in head coach Tyronn Lue's tight rotation.

"Yeah, I have to stay who I am, but also I have to do other things," Frye told cleveland.com Tuesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

J.R. Smith's assists, acceptance of role on Cavaliers signs of maturity

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- J.R. Smith called for the ball as it was inbounded under the Cavaliers' basket and dribbled it up the court in the first quarter.

Pretty mundane detail, right? Not if we're talking about Smith.

The one-time gunner, turned defensive specialist for the Cavs was dribbling and passing the ball all over the place in Cleveland's 123-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: