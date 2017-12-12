Daily News - December 12, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

In 15th season, Cavs' LeBron James is better than ever: Bill Livingston (photos)

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Of all the Triple Crowns - in horse racing, baseball, skiing, cycling, snooker (honest) and other sports - the toughest is the one LeBron James is pursuing.

That is the age trifecta, from his Messianic Sports Illustrated cover to the first several of his seven straight NBA Finals to what should be his decline in his current 15th season and soon his 33rd year.

James was the greatest prodigy ever in his sport, making the SI cover as a high school junior, one year before the fictional Jesus Shuttlesworth of "He Got Game." He made an immediate impact with 25 points in his first NBA game as an 18-year-old. He was the Rookie of the Year and the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise. Global iconhood here he comes! - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Watch Cavaliers players Isaiah Thomas and JR Smith surprise Giant Eagle shoppers for the holidays (video)

Author: Zachariah Durr

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People shopping for groceries at the West 117th Street Giant Eagle location in Cleveland were in for two big surprises Monday: being greeted at the register by Cavs players Isaiah Thomas and JR Smith, and then having their food bill paid for in full.

It was all part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestle Baking. The players were joined by volunteers from Nestle, who treated each shopper to packages of Nestle Toll House cookie dough and bags of chocolate chips to take home with them.

It was a great way to spread holiday cheer, as happy Clevelanders joked and took photos with the players. Check it out in the video above. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love's play at center leads Tyronn Lue back to his original plan

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue spent a bulk of the summer and much of training camp visualizing a new-look starting lineup, one with Kevin Love at center.

But after all that planning, Lue quickly tweaked his rotation, reinserting Tristan Thompson with the starters and moving Love back to his customary power forward spot. This decision also forced newbie Jae Crowder, who started the season in Love's old spot, to the bench.

With Thompson's impending return -- which could come as soon as Tuesday night against the Atlanta Hawks depending on how Thompson feels after competing in 3-on-3 Monday -- Lue is going back to his original plan, bringing Thompson off the bench while Love remains the 5. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

