Daily News - December 11, 2017

LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Stipe Miocic among celebrities offering support to Keaton Jones

Author: Cliff Pinckard

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A video of a Tennessee woman's son talking about the pain of bullying has touched a nerve and has brought a response from dozens of celebrities.

Among those offering their support to Keaton Jones through social media are Cavs stars LeBron James and J.R. Smith, UFC champion Stipe Miocic, former Ohio State star and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and former NFL receiver Donte Stallworth, who played for the Browns in 2008.

Jones' mother, Kimberly Jones, posted the video on her Facebook page Friday and it had more than 21 million views by Sunday. Also, a fundraising page for Keaton's future education had raised nearly $30,000.

On Twitter, the hashtag #StandWithKeaton was trending. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Is LeBron breaking the aging curve?

Author: Kevin Pelton

Publication: ESPN.com

During his 15th NBA season, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is performing at a level that echoes the prime that saw him win four MVPs.

As James nears his 33rd birthday later this month, his performance at that age stands up to any of his predecessors, including Jordan's 1995-96 season that produced an MVP, a then-record 72 wins and a championship. (Because James entered the NBA directly out of college, NBA experience isn't the best way to compare how he's aging to his peers. After all, Michael Jordan's 15th year was actually his final one in the NBA at age 40.)

Given his age and the heavy minutes James has played since coming to the NBA at age 18, including extended playoff runs with trips to the NBA Finals each of the last seven years, his ability to stave off a decline in play has been improbable. Has James managed to break the aging curve that governs most NBA players? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron Says Dwyane Wade Is Sixth Man of the Year. Let's Examine.

Author: Scott Sargent

Publication: Bleacher Report

CLEVELAND — Dwyane Wade opted to join the Cleveland Cavaliers with hopes of adding new hardware to his trophy case, but if LeBron James is right, Wade could finish the 2017-18 NBA season with more than another championship ring.

Last Saturday, James talked to reporters about Wade's potential to be Sixth Man of the Year, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

"He's probably the No. 1 candidate. Not even being biased, that's one of my best friends. Just looking at the teams. Eric Gordon has had to start a lot this season because [Chris Paul] was out. [Andre] Iguodala's been out a little bit, you look at Manu [Ginobili], you look at Jamal Crawford ... those are sixth man guys, right? D-Wade would probably be leading that right now, but there's a long way to go." - CLICK HERE to read full story.