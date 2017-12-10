Daily News - December 10, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Why the Sixers have more room to rest Joel Embiid under league rules than Cavaliers have with LeBron James

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Joel Embiid has never played on consecutive nights in the NBA.

And he may never do it.

The Philadelphia 76ers held Embiid out of their 105-98 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland Saturday night, citing a "back-to-back medical restriction." He will play Sunday when the Sixers are in New Orleans.

Embiid, 23, is averaging 23.5 points and 11.1 rebounds this season, and the 7-footer is at the center of the Sixers' surge as a legitimate playoff contender.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyle Korver's shooting, Derrick Rose's role

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Kyle Korver signed his contract extension last summer, it was greeted with yawns ... at best.

A few basketball people told me the Cavs made a mistake by giving Korver a three-year contract. After all, he will be 37 years old on March 17.

Why three years? Korver's deal is for a total of $22 million. In the third year, $3.4 million of $7.5 million is guaranteed. The overall guarantee is $18 million.

For some context, the Cavs are paying J.R. Smith $13.7 million this season. It's $10.3 million for Iman Shumpert. The average NBA salary is $7 million.

Jae Crowder hopes big 3-pointer against Sixers stops his slide

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The look on Jae Crowder's face and his teammates' reactions said it all.

Struggling early, trying to adjust to a new role and different system while still coping with the loss of his mother, Crowder finally had a reason to smile once again.

"What a relief," Crowder said after the game. "They just know I work very hard on my craft and to see it pay off tonight, it feels pretty good."

Crowder's moment came late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. With the Cleveland Cavaliers leading by three points, less than one minute remaining and the shot clock ticking down, LeBron James drew a double team in the left corner. He quickly surveyed the defense and snapped a lengthy cross-court pass to Crowder on the right wing. Without any hesitation, the floundering 3-point shooter set his feet, sighted the rim and hoisted, burying his biggest shot since joining the Cavaliers.

