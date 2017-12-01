Daily News - December 1, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers rookie Cedi Osman 'cold blooded' and 'not scared' after latest win

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- Cedi Osman's numbers in the box score won't jump out at you.

Osman, the 22-year-old rookie, scored five points with four rebounds in 11 minutes of Cleveland's 121-114 win against Atlanta on Thursday night.

Dig a little, though, and you see the 11:17 he logged was the second-most minutes he's played in his fledgling NBA career, and the most in a game that was close. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love validating Tyronn Lue's decision to move him to center

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue decided to move Kevin Love to center, removing Tristan Thompson from the starting lineup, it raised a few eyebrows.

Beyond Love's obvious apprehension, the swap seemed to be a shift away from the defense-first approach Lue spoke about all off-season. But the Cavaliers' 10-game winning streak helps highlight Lue's thinking. The win against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night drove that home even more.

Love finished with a team-high 25 points on 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range to go with 16 rebounds and eight more free throws. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James guarded Dennis Schroder, Hawks with beautiful mind

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- LeBron James said he guarded Dennis Schroder with his brain.

James was assigned to blanket the Atlanta Hawks' shifty point guard in the second half of the Cavs' 121-114 win on Thursday night, and that's more or less what happened.

Schroder scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half, including 11 in the second quarter on a 3-pointer and four consecutive layups. He shot 3-of-7 with James guarding him on virtually all possessions, and one of Schroder's buckets came while James was on the other side of the court. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: