Daily News - August 31, 2017

Kevin Durant says LeBron James will finish career in Cleveland, while deadline approaches on Kyrie Irving trade

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Kevin Durant thinks LeBron James will stay with the Cavs past this season.

Durant's word isn't James' bond, but that's nonetheless comforting for Cleveland fans who are waiting to see if arguably the biggest trade in Cavaliers' history grows even larger, falls apart, or is approved as is by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

That's the deadline for the Cavs and Celtics to approve the blockbuster trade from last week in which Kyrie Irving would go from three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn's No. 1 pick, based on the results of each player's physical. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Celtics agree to add 2020 second-round pick in trade with Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers' blockbuster trade with Boston was amended Wednesday evening to add a second-round pick in 2020 to Cleveland's already large haul for Kyrie Irving.

A league source told cleveland.com the Celtics agreed to throw in the pick it owns from the Miami Heat because of Isaiah Thomas' injured right hip. The Cavs were already getting Thomas (a two-time All-Star and third-team All-NBA point guard last year), Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn's 2018 No. 1 pick for Irving.

But the deal hit a snag Friday when Thomas' physical raised concerns for the Cavs about the torn labrum in his right hip.

While team sources said they were considering all options with the trade -- either side had until 10 a.m. Thursday to void the deal -- the most likely scenario of Cleveland receiving a small sweetener from the Celtics is what materialized.

Both sides had too much to lose to see the deal fall apart. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers get 2020 second-round pick from Celtics to complete Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

By Monday, Kyrie Irving’s No. 11 Celtics’ gear was being sold on NBA.com.

That same day, Jae Crowder was photographed at Georgia Tech working out in a Cavaliers jersey with Josh Okogie, a Yellow Jackets freshman last season.

But it took until Wednesday night for the Cavaliers and Celtics to finalize terms of their Aug. 22 trade. Boston sweetened the deal with a second-round pick from the Miami Heat in 2020, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

The completion of the trade was initially reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

