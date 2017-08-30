Daily News - August 30, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Isaiah Thomas tells Woj injured hip not career threatening

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Isaiah Thomas told ESPN his injured right hip would not ruin his career, but made no clear mention in an interview Tuesday of when he might return to the court this season.

"There's never been an indication that I wouldn't be back, and there's never been an indication that this is something messing up my career," Thomas told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thomas's agent, Sam Goldfeder, has declined to return a dozen or so messages to cleveland.com. It was not clear where or how Wojnarowski spoke with Thomas. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, Rich Paul meet with five-star high school player Cameron Reddish

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Last week a video surfaced from TMZ of LeBron James leaving a coffee shop in Los Angeles (cue the LeBron-to-LA rumors) where he was asked about Blake Griffin's recent comments that James is more likely to leave Cleveland for New York than Los Angeles following this season.

"I don't even know what you're talking about, shorty," James said. "You having a good time?"

A savant at handling the media, James eventually got in his convertible and cranked the music to ignore the pesky paparazzi.

But the meeting that day was probably the most interesting aspect of the video. According to CBS Sports, James was coming out of the coffee shop with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Management and Cameron Reddish, a five-star wing and one of the best players in the class of 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers-Celtics trade is 'tremendous' for Cleveland, says former GM David Griffin

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The deadline for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics to finalize their blockbuster trade -- provided the two Eastern Conference powers don't agree to extend -- is fast approaching.

By Thursday morning, the two sides will finally have to figure out whether they are going to move forward with the deal as currently constructed, if another sweetener has to be tossed in to appease the Cavs, who have seemingly pressed pause as they sift through Thomas' medicals, or if they let the deal fall apart.

Given how far along the two sides are and what the Cavs are getting in return for disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving -- Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 unprotected first round pick -- former Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin believes protege Koby Altman should proceed as planned, saying he would make the same deal if still running the front office. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

