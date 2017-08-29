Daily News - August 29, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

What Cleveland Cavaliers could request to sweeten Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to review their blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics, determining the next course of action.

With concern about Isaiah Thomas' hip injury, one that could keep him from being ready at the start of the regular season, the Cavs may seek another asset to sweeten the deal -- even if things looked finalized last week.

But Boston may not be willing. Believing they were up front about Thomas' injury during the discussions and are giving up plenty already -- Brooklyn's 2018 first-round pick, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Thomas -- multiple reports indicate the Celtics are likely to resist. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

While Cavaliers deliberate on Kyrie Irving trade, Jae Crowder's already wearing Cleveland gear

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- While the Cavs had yet to make a formal request to the Celtics for additional compensation for Kyrie Irving Monday, pictures circulated of Jae Crowder wearing Cleveland gear for workouts.

The Cavs are still mulling whether to ask Boston for something else besides Isaiah Thomas, Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn's No. 1 pick for Irving because of Thomas' injured right hip that could keep him out an extended period of time this season.

As of Monday afternoon, two sources told cleveland.com that there was nothing new to report on those deliberations, with one source saying the Celtics were still waiting to hear what (if anything) extra the Cavs wanted for Irving. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Derrick Rose talks fame, fatherhood, Cavs and redemption

Author: Tim Reynolds, Associated Press

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

LOS ANGELES: Derrick Rose has some secrets.

He often plays chess online against random people who have no idea that their king is being attacked by the 2011 NBA MVP. He was a decent tennis and baseball player in high school. He’s spent a good amount of time this summer studying the life of Albert Einstein. He watches documentaries.

Most people don’t know these things. Rose doesn’t care if people know these things.

Here’s what Rose hopes people know, or at least soon know: He believes he’s still among the NBA elite. So for Rose, this season alongside LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers is a reset, maybe a redemption, maybe even a reinvention. He made $21 million last season; he’ll make about $2 million this season after signing for the minimum, even after averaging 18 points with the dysfunctional New York Knicks a year ago. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

