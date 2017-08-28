Daily News - August 28, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

East rankings: James, Cavs still the kings

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The first Eastern Conference power rankings of 2017-18. Plenty more to follow before the start of the season. West is up next.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers: With our without Kyrie Irving, LeBron James will easily keep the Cavs in the driver’s seat.

2. Milwaukee Bucks: This ultra-athletic, up-and-coming group is the real deal, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the exciting rise.

3. Washington Wizards: With an engine like John Wall, and some strong talent around him (Bradley Beal, Otto Porter), the Wizards are clearly a candidate to finish in the top two. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Report: Cavs seek Brown, Tatum from Celtics

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cleveland Cavaliers will ask for Boston Celtics second-year forward Jaylen Brown or rookie forward Jayson Tatum as part of the ongoing trade talks centered on All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, according to a new report from ESPN.

Boston has already offered point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, rookie center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 pick in return. However, a hip injury suffered by Thomas in May is apparently worse than the Cavs initially suspected.

The Cavs and Celtics are now revisiting talks in an effort to complete the trade. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Amico: Cavs should stick to guns, and will

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Without hesitation, the Cleveland Cavaliers will veto the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics if they can’t come to an agreement on what to do about Isaiah Thomas.

This is the deal the Cavs wanted — but not the only deal that’s been offered for Irving. A month remains before camp, and the Cavs can indeed trade Irving elsewhere before then.

But what would the Celtics do if they had to keep Thomas? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

With Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving trade on hold, what's next for Cavs, Celtics?

Author: Jeff Zillgitt

Publication: USA Today

The Boston Celtics were happy with the trade that netted them All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs were happy with the deal that yielded another All-Star point guard in Isaiah Thomas, three-and-D wing Jae Crowder, promising young center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round draft pick.

Given Irving’s desire to play elsewhere, it was a trade that satisfied both teams.

Until Thomas took a physical with the Cavaliers.

Today, no one involved in the trade is thrilled.

Happiness is fleeting. - CLICK HERE to read full story.