Daily News - August 27, 2017

Cavaliers thinking through 'concern' on Isaiah Thomas' hip while Kyrie Irving undergoes physical in Boston

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are indeed pausing to consider a "concern that we have" regarding Isaiah Thomas' right hip, a source told cleveland.com, while Kyrie Irving is undergoing his physical today in Boston.

Two sources with knowledge of the Cavs' thinking said the team is conducting a "very deep and thorough review process" on Thomas, whom Cleveland acquired Tuesday in a blockbuster trade along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn No. 1 pick for Irving.

Late Friday, ESPN reported that Thomas underwent his physical earlier in the day in Cleveland and the Cavs were considering their options after weighing the information they received regarding Thomas' injured right hip. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Report: Cavaliers to ask Celtics for more compensation in Kyrie Irving trade

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Concerned with the condition of point guard Isaiah Thomas’ hip and the timetable for his return to action, the Cavaliers will ask the Boston Celtics for an additional asset before agreeing to complete their blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday.

The Celtics traded two-time All-Star Thomas, small forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn’s first-round pick in 2018 to the Cavs for four-time All-Star Irving on Tuesday. Wojnarowski reported late Friday night that the Cavs might void the deal after seeing the results of the physical Thomas had undergone hours earlier in Cleveland.

Irving was scheduled to take his physical in Boston on Saturday, according to Wojnarowski. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs, Celtics have until Aug. 30 to finalize Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade

Author: Tom Withers

Publication: News-Herald

Just when it appeared the Cavaliers’ chaotic summer had calmed, there’s a flare-up.

That blockbuster deal between Cleveland and Boston is stuck.

The Cavaliers have some concerns about guard Isaiah Thomas’ health and are doing a “deep and thorough” review of the deal that brought him over from the Celtics, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

