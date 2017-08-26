Daily News - August 26, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers reportedly weighing trade options after Isaiah Thomas exam

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are weighing their options to complete the blockbuster deal they struck to send Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics following an examination of Isaiah Thomas' right hip at the Cleveland Clinic Friday, according to ESPN.

In a series of tweets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Cavs were still evaluating Thomas' injured right hip, and quoted a "source involved in the process involving Thomas' medical clearance" as saying it's a "very sensitive situation."

All players must pass physicals or a trade can be voided. On Tuesday, the Cavs agreed to ship four-time All-Star Irving to the Celtics for Thomas, a two-time All-Star, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' No. 1 pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas 'hurt' by trade to Cleveland, Cavaliers have 'relationship mending' to do

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaiah Thomas is upset the Boston Celtics traded him to the Cavaliers, who apparently have their work cut out for them to make their new two-time All-Star point guard feel better.

All of that is according to Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas, who said on the MMA Hour in Las Vegas Friday that he spoke to the Cavs' Thomas and described him as "emotionally...wounded" by the trade.

On Tuesday the Cavs traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Nets' No 1 pick. It was the third time in six seasons in which Thomas has been traded, but this one apparently hurt. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA 2K18 rates LeBron James as one of the 4 best players ever

Author: Troy Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We're still more than three weeks away from the release of NBA 2K18. But we can already tell you what the coolest part of the game is.

NBA 2K18 has created an "All-Time Team" for each franchise, loading them with the best players in their history.

We revealed the Cavs' all-time lineup, which features LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Big Z, Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, Craig Ehlo and others. The team rates as the 18th best all-time team, according to Uproxx (Not surprisingly, the Lakers and Celtics are first and second, respectively). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: