Daily News - August 25, 2017

Jae Crowder's mother died the night Boston traded him to the Cavaliers

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- New Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder's mother died of cancer Tuesday evening, the same night he was traded here from Boston.

Helen Thompson, 51, lived outside of Atlanta. Crowder asked for prayers for his family via Twitter on August 13 -- an obvious sign his mother's disease had worsened.

A source close to Crowder confirmed his mother's death to cleveland.com. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James defends Isaiah Thomas, criticizes fans for burning jerseys

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has had enough with fans turning on players, coming to the defense of new teammate Isaiah Thomas after angry Celtics fans burned Thomas' jersey following Tuesday's blockbuster trade.

"The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now," James said Thursday afternoon during a Twitter rant. "The man was traded. What do you not understand?"

Follow LeBron James ✔ @KingJames

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after .....

12:21 PM - Aug 24, 2017 - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kobe Bryant challenges Isaiah Thomas to make First Team All-NBA this season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas has been issued a challenge -- and it comes from Kobe Bryant, one of Thomas' close friends and mentors.

"I challenge you to make the All-NBA First Team next season," Bryant tweeted, capping it with the hashtag MambaMentality.

Follow Kobe Bryant ✔ @kobebryant

.@Isaiah_Thomas I challenge you to make the All-NBA First Team next season #MambaMentality

12:33 PM - Aug 24, 2017

- CLICK HERE to read full story.

