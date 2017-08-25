Daily News - August 25, 2017
Jae Crowder's mother died the night Boston traded him to the Cavaliers
Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- New Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder's mother died of cancer Tuesday evening, the same night he was traded here from Boston.
Helen Thompson, 51, lived outside of Atlanta. Crowder asked for prayers for his family via Twitter on August 13 -- an obvious sign his mother's disease had worsened.
A source close to Crowder confirmed his mother's death to cleveland.com.
LeBron James defends Isaiah Thomas, criticizes fans for burning jerseys
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has had enough with fans turning on players, coming to the defense of new teammate Isaiah Thomas after angry Celtics fans burned Thomas' jersey following Tuesday's blockbuster trade.
"The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now," James said Thursday afternoon during a Twitter rant. "The man was traded. What do you not understand?"
Follow LeBron James ✔ @KingJames
The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after .....
12:21 PM - Aug 24, 2017
Kobe Bryant challenges Isaiah Thomas to make First Team All-NBA this season
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas has been issued a challenge -- and it comes from Kobe Bryant, one of Thomas' close friends and mentors.
"I challenge you to make the All-NBA First Team next season," Bryant tweeted, capping it with the hashtag MambaMentality.
Follow Kobe Bryant ✔ @kobebryant
.@Isaiah_Thomas I challenge you to make the All-NBA First Team next season #MambaMentality
12:33 PM - Aug 24, 2017
12:33 PM - Aug 24, 2017
