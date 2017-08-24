Daily News - August 24, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How trading Kyrie Irving affects LeBron James and the Cavaliers' future

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James marveled at the position in which the Boston Celtics found themselves on the morning of Game 1 of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals.

The Cs were the No. 1 seed in the East, hosting James and the Cavs in a best-of-seven for the right to head to the Finals. And they owned the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“It was just like, 'wow,' just like, 'OK," James said at the time.

For a brief refresher, the Celtics owned the rights to the Nets’ first-round pick in 2017 and the NBA Lottery was the night before Game 1. The ping-pong balls bounced the Nets’ way, which meant Boston would be drafting first come June. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaiah Thomas might not be ready for start of Cavaliers' season, Danny Ainge said

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Celtics president Danny Ainge said Isaiah Thomas' right-hip injury played "some" role in the team's decision to trade him to the Cavs and speculated that Thomas might not be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season.

"There's going to be probably a little bit of a delay for Isaiah as he starts the season this year," Ainge told reporters Tuesday night, following the blockbuster trade in which Kyrie Irving went to the Celtics in exchange for Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Nets' No. 1 pick. "I think that Isaiah should be fine and healthy as the season goes along."

It was unclear if Ainge meant that Thomas would not be ready when the Cavs open training camp on Sept. 26 or if he wouldn't be in uniform when Cleveland hosts Irving and the Celtics in the season opener Oct. 17. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Brooklyn's unprotected draft pick: Why it could be a big deal for the Cavs

Author: Scott Patsko

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics on Tuesday in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic. They also received Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick, which the Celtics had owned. And it's that unprotected draft pick that could have the biggest impact on the Cavaliers' future.

NBA trades involving draft picks often come with a protected status. For example, a team could include a first-round pick in a deal, but add a protection that allows the team to retain the pick if it ends up being in the top three of the lottery. The team would then give their trade partner a different draft pick (perhaps second-rounders, or a future pick) instead.

But the Nets' pick doesn't have that protection. It's similar to the Clippers' unprotected first-round pick that helped the Cavaliers land Irving first overall in 2011. The Clippers finished with the eighth-worst record in the NBA that year, making their lottery win unlikely. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: