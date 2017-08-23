Daily News - August 23, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers, Celtics agree on deal for Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas

Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers and Celtics agreed on a trade to send four-time All-Star Kyrie Irving to rival Boston for two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas, wing Jae Crowder, rookie center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected No. 1 draft pick next summer.

Imagine that. Irving will still open the 2017-18 season in Cleveland. The Cavs and Celtics play the first game of the NBA's schedule at The Q on Oct. 17.

Think fans will remind him he asked out of Cleveland?

Celtics president Danny Ainge: Kyrie Irving's 'best years are ahead of him'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Celtics president Danny Ainge said Boston thinks Kyrie Irving's "best years are ahead of him."

"Kyrie is one of the best scorers in the NBA," Ainge said in the Celtics' news release to announce the blockbuster trade in which the Cavs sent Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's No. 1 pick.

"He has proven that on the biggest stage, the NBA Finals, the last three years," Ainge said. "He's been an NBA champion, an Olympic gold medalist, and a four-time All-Star. For all he's accomplished, we think his best years are ahead of him." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers get Isaiah Thomas and much more for false teammate Kyrie Irving: Bill Livingston

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Moments after KyMe was no longer a Cleveland Cavalier on Tuesday night, wits tittered on Twitter that the Boston Celtics gave up heaven and flat Earth to get him.

This will be part of the legacy of Kyrie Irving -- the weirdness of it all in his out of the blue insistence that the Earth was flat.

He made this assertion just before the 2017 All-Star Game to which he was voted.

