Daily News - August 19, 2017

LeBron James wins pair of National Basketball Players Association awards



Chris Fedor



Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After being shut out of the NBA's official awards, voted on by media members and handed out at the end of June, LeBron James was a big winner Friday, as the National Basketball Players Association released their awards

James was voted Global Impact recipient and the player guys secretly wish was on their team.

"He's going beyond the sport," said San Antonio Spurs veteran Pau Gasol. "I think LeBron has done an incredible job building his image globally."

Real recognizes real: LeBron and Serena Williams share more mutual respect on social media



Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN

It's no secret that NBA superstar LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and tennis great Serena Williams have much respect for one another.

That mutual admiration was on display Friday, when Williams posted a video on her Snapchat story seemingly mimicking the famous chalk toss that James does before every game.

The leader of the defending Eastern Conference champions caught wind of the clip and decided to publish the footage on his own Instagram account along with a message to Williams, who is pregnant.

