Daily News - August 18, 2017

Did LeBron James just unveil the Nike LeBron 15?

Author: Troy L. Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We may have gotten our first look at the Nike LeBron 15.

Granted, it's a very small look. But we'll take whatever we can get at this point.

James took to Instagram to post a photo of himself in the new Cleveland Cavaliers uniform saying he's getting ready for "Savage Season 15." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James flexes with new Cleveland Cavaliers uniform

Author: Staff Report

Publication: NBA.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their new uniforms earlier this month as the partnership between the NBA and Nike is set to begin this upcoming season.

It's August, but Cavs forward and Nike endorser LeBron James is already in full gear.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is donning the Cavaliers' Icon edition on Instagram and is clearly ready to get active in the new threads. - CLICK HERE to read full story.