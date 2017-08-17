Daily News - August 17, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

LeBron James opens outside top 3 in initial 2017-18 NBA MVP odds

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is one MVP award from matching Michael Jordan and Bill Russell's total of five.

But after failing to be named one of three finalists and having not won the award since the 2012-13 season, it appears James' chances are starting to fade.

In the initial 2017-18 odds, released later than usual, James falls outside the top 3 once again. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Team-by-Team Breakdown of the 2017-18 Campaign

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Boston Celtics

After finishing with the best regular season record in the East last year, the Celtics continued their arms race this offseason in an attempt to finally unseat the Wine and Gold as Eastern Conference Champs.

Boston drafted explosive Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick in June, made one of the summer’s biggest free agent splashes when they lured Gordon Hayward away from the Jazz and traded Avery Bradley to the Pistons in exchange for the rugged Marcus Morris. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron's message and work with kids are more important than ever

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain’s Cleveland

LeBron James could, as Michele Roberts, who heads the National Basketball Players Association, says, just a write a check.

LeBron does a hell of a lot more for the community, and the efforts go way beyond money.

He gives his time, which, to kids who view him as a superhero, is most important. And Savannah James does, too. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

