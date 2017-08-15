Daily News - August 15, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers 2017-18 schedule released: They host the Warriors Jan. 15, play 39 games on national TV

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- If the Cavaliers are looking for an omen in their 2017-18 NBA schedule, something upon which to hang their championship hopes, it's that their home-and-home series with the Golden State Warriors falls on the same two dates as when Cleveland won the Finals two years ago.

The Cavs will indeed host the Warriors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Jan. 15, according to the team's schedule released by the league Monday. That game will tip at 8 p.m. and be carried by TNT.

That will be one of 12 Cleveland contests on TNT and 39 on either TNT, ESPN, ABC, or NBATV. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Inside Cleveland Cavaliers 2017-18 season schedule: Intriguing games, toughest stretches and dates to remember

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2017-18 schedule, one that begins at home on Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics, features 17 home weekend dates and 39 national TV games. But unlike recent years, the Cavs will not have to deal with the arduous stretches that feature four games in five nights.

In an effort to limit injuries and in-season rest, the league has spread out the schedule, starting the season earlier and eliminating the most grueling portions.

While this season doesn't have a ring ceremony, banner raising or White House trip, there are still plenty of intriguing matchups and points of the schedule that could determine the Cavs' chances of solidifying the Eastern Conference's top seed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Ten Tips For The 2017-18 Schedule

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

TORONTO -- Cleveland Cavaliers Scribbles about remembering what it takes to win an NBA title:

The NBA’s opening night has been creeping back into October for the past few years now and, with the league’s new emphasis on players’ rest, the Wine & Gold will open at the earliest date since 1980-81, when Cleveland traveled to Boston to open the campaign.

It’ll be Boston again – making it the ninth time in franchise history the Cavs will tip off their season against the Celtics. It’s also the second straight year that the Cavaliers open up at The Q, but the first time since LeBron’s return that it won’t be the Knicks doing so.

Even with the game’s greatest player back in the fold, the Cavaliers have struggled on opening night – going 1-2 over the past three seasons. But the King shouldn’t feel too bad. The franchise has traditionally gotten out of the gate slowly – compiling a 14-33 record in openers dating back to the inaugural 1970-71 season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

