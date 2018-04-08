Daily News - April 8, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers report: Thanks to confidence boost from Kyle Korver, Jeff Green rediscovers his 3-point prowess at the perfect time

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA: For the better part of three months, Jeff Green was a man without his shot.

The 31-year-old forward had been the Cavaliers’ unsung hero earlier in the season, when injuries and turmoil plagued the team. But when the calendar turned to 2018, his 3-point prowess began to desert him.

Green made 5-of-24 beyond the arc in January, 4-of-17 in February and 11-of-46 in March, but insisted that continued work would bring him around. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Why isn't Tyronn Lue criticized like David Blatt?: 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- Do you have a Cavs question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Joe? Submit it here or tweet @joevardon.

Hey, Jordan: There are so many ways to answer this, and I thank you for the question. The first thing that comes to mind is, I think the best is yet to come. I think the Cavs are going back to the Finals, and the playoffs are going to be full of drama and magic. After that, well, Monday's game will be my 86th this season. Eighty-one regular-season games and five preseason contests. I didn't skip any games this year just in case this happens to be LeBron's last season on the Cavs. I wanted to make sure I was there for history. And, wow, has LeBron's season been historic. I don't have the space to get into all he's accomplished this season, so I'll just say -- not one, but TWO 40-point triple doubles. I thought the infamous team meeting in January was totally fascinating. If not for that meeting, Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade would probably still be here. It's not the "reason" they were traded, but that meeting, and everything that happened there, totally ripped apart this team. Tyronn Lue's illness has been a concern all season. There were nights where he told us he might collapse on the court. He was joking, I think. This is my fourth season in this job, and each has been crazy and beautiful and trying and memorable in its own right. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sign Okaro White for remainder of the season

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW YORK -- The Cavaliers announced they signed forward Okaro White for the remainder of the season.

White, 25, didn't play at all for Cleveland when he was with the team on a 10-day contract. His signing brings the Cavs' roster to 14, meaning there's one slot left to fill for the playoffs.

The Cavs could look at a veteran locker room presence like Kendrick Perkins, sign one of their two-way players (John Holland or London Perrantes) or look elsewhere.

White suffered a broken foot while with the Miami Heat that cost him most of the season. He was traded to Atlanta in February and released. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

